11 years ago, Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister on this day

New Delhi, May 20 While the 2014 Lok Sabha poll is widely perceived as the watershed elections in the country’s democratic history, the dates like May 16, 2014 and May 20, 2014 have been etched in the annals of history.

On May 16, 2024, the outcome of Lok Sabha elections was announced, giving a clear mandate to BJP-led NDA while it was on May 20 that Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister for the first time, making it a red-letter day for him as well for the party, which marked its return to power after 10 years of UPA rule.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishen Reddy took to the social media platform X and shared the memorable moment from the date. Sharing the then President’s invite to PM Modi for his swearing-in, he said that it was on this day, 11 years ago, Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister of India.

He described the three consecutive tenures of NDA under PM Modi as “11 years of Jan Seva, Susashan and Bharat Uday” and said that his leadership has ushered in a true Puran Uday of Bharat marked by civilizational pride, cultural resurgence, and global recognition.

“From reviving our ancient temples and traditions to setting new standards in good governance and Jan Seva, he has led India’s rise as a Vishwaguru. His firm, compassionate, and visionary leadership is rejuvenating Bharat’s glory,” he added.

The Union Minister further said that PM Modi remains a constant inspiration to the nation as well as the world, and he also remains a ‘proud member of this transformative journey’.

BJP’s return to power under PM Modi, for the third consecutive term in the 18th Lok Sabha, shattered all previous records and scripted new history as no incumbent government, barring India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, returned to power thrice, with a clear majority.

