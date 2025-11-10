Bihar House Collapse: 5 Members of Same Family Die in Danapur Roof Tragedy, CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief

A tragic incident occurred in the Danapur region near Patna, where the roof of a house collapsed, leading to the death of five members of the same family. The house was reportedly constructed under the Indira Awas Yojana and was located in the Naya Panapur area of Akilpur police station limits. The mishap took place late on Sunday night while the family was asleep. The deceased have been identified as Bablu, his wife Roshan, and their three children — daughters Rukhsar and Chandni, and son Chand. The sudden collapse left no time for escape, resulting in a heartbreaking loss.

According to neighbors, the incident occurred around 10 pm when the roof unexpectedly gave way, causing panic and distress. Locals immediately informed the police and attempted to remove debris in the hope of rescuing the family, but by the time help arrived, it was too late. Residents stated that the roof had been in a weakened condition for some time, and recent rainfall further worsened its structure. The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse and to assess whether structural negligence or poor construction materials played a role in this devastating tragedy.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses condolences over the death of 5 people of the same family in a village in Danapur, due to the collapse of the roof of their house. pic.twitter.com/5gDU4cR41r — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over the death of five members of the same family, including the house owner, after the roof of a house collapsed in Manas Naya Panapur 42 Patti village under Akilpur police station area in the Diara region of Danapur. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister said that the incident is extremely tragic. He prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss and remain strong in this difficult time.