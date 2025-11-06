Christianity is Indian, not foreign, says Archbishop Thazhath

Thrissur, Nov 6 “In North India, the Christian Church is being falsely portrayed as foreign. But Christianity has existed in India for over 2,000 years. It is inherently Indian, not alien,” said Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, head of the Thrissur Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church on Thursday.

St. Thomas, one of Lord Jesus' 12 apostles, arrived in Kerala around 52 CE, establishing the first churches there and making India one of the first countries to adopt Christianity. He travelled across the subcontinent, reaching present-day Chennai, where he was martyred in 72 AD at St. Thomas Mount. The community he established are among the oldest Christian communities in the world and have a unique history and identity.

Warning that continued neglect of Christian rights could lead to fresh mass protests in Kerala, Archbishop Thazhath aid the Christian community is facing increasing discrimination and marginalisation in the State, particularly in education and public representation.

“Christians should not be sidelined by denying them the rights and representation guaranteed to minorities. If this continues, we will be compelled to take a stronger political stand in the coming elections,” he said.

Archbishop Thazhath said the Church may be forced into a ‘second liberation struggle’, recalling its earlier movements against injustice in Kerala’s political history.

“The Church has always fought strongly whenever discrimination occurred. We are asking the government not to push us into another such struggle,” he cautioned.

He announced that the issues would be discussed in detail at the upcoming Community Awareness Conference being organised by the Church.

“If we are ignored, we too will respond in kind and the same approach will be reflected in local body and Assembly polls,” he said, while noting that the Church is not yet declaring a political stand.

Expressing concern that Christians across India are facing hostility and attacks under the guise of anti-conversion laws, the Archbishop said he had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey these anxieties.

“The Christian community is under threat, and the Constitution must be upheld,” he said.

Archbishop Thazhath also pointed to the growing crisis facing Christian-run educational institutions in Kerala.

Questioning why a Christian has not been appointed as chairperson of the Kerala State Minority Commission, he demanded the immediate implementation of the Justice J.B. Koshy Commission Report.

He criticised the State Education Department for delays in teacher appointments and accused the government of showing bias in its dealings with minority institutions.

“Favouring some religions and opposing others is against the spirit of the Constitution,” he said, reiterating that the Church will stand firm in defending minority rights.

