Delhi Airport to Noida in 20 Minutes: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate UER-2 and Dwarka Expressway On August 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway on Saturday, August 16. This will reduce travel time from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to Noida from two hours to a brisk 20 minutes.

This Rs 8,000 crore, four-to-six-lane expressway, stretching from Alipur to Mahipalpur via Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka, is set to redefine connectivity across Delhi-NCR. With strategic links to highways like Delhi—Chandigarh, Delhi-Rohtak, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, UER-2 promises to ease traffic congestion, cut fuel costs, and streamline commutes to Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Rohtak, Jind, and Bahadurgarh.

For Delhi-NCR’s real estate market, this is seismic shift. Enhanced connectivity drives property demand, and UER-2 is poised to ignite a boom. Noida, now a quick from the airport, becomes a magnet for professionals and investors seeking affordability yet well-connected homes. Expect residential prices in Noida to surge 25-40% within two years, mirroring trends in the Jewar Airport corridor. Dwarka and Najafgarh are also transforming into vibrant residential hubs.

Their proximity to Gurugram’s corporate centres via Dwarka Expressway makes them ideal for families seeking value without sacrificing access. Developers are already eyeing these areas for mid-to-high-end projects. Commercial real estate stands to gain significantly. Uer-2’s connectivity to major highways will spur demand for warehouses, logistics hubs, and retail spaces in Bahadurgarh and Rohtak, where land rates could climb 20-30% in 18 months. Gurugram and Greater Noida will see heightened interest in luxury villas and office complexes as reduced travel times attract corporate tenants and high-net-worth individual buyers. Historical data from the Yamuna Expressways shows similar infrastructure projects boosting plot values by up to 50%.

Also Read | PM Modi likely to visit Bengal on August 22 for inauguration of three new metro routes.

Vineet Dawar, President-Sales & Strategy, Elan Group said, “The inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway’s Delhi section by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi marks a pivotal moment in shaping the future of Delhi-NCR. By establishing a seamless link between the capital and Gurugram, this landmark corridor is set to enhance connectivity, shorten travel times and open new avenues for integrated urban growth. It further strengthens Gurugram’s position as one of India’s most aspirational real estate destinations, where luxury living, business hubs, and lifestyle infrastructure converge."

"For high-potential micro-markets along this stretch, home to Elan Group’s marquee developments such as Elan The Emperor, Elan The Presidential, Elan The Mark and Elan Miracle, it creates an enabling environment for sustained appreciation, world-class infrastructure, and lifestyle-led urban planning. Projects of this scale and vision are catalysts in transforming Gurugram into a truly global city, resonating with our commitment to creating destinations that combine architectural distinction, unmatched connectivity, and vibrant community living, hallmarks of a sustainable, future-ready urban ecosystem,” Dawar added.

Abhay Kumar Mishra, President & CEO, Jindal Realty said, "Sonipat's real estate is on the brink of a major boom post-UER-2 inauguration, with enhanced connectivity slashing commute times from Sonipat to IGI Airport by over half and linking seamlessly to Dwarka Expressway. Property prices here remain 30-50% lower than Gurugram or Noida, yet Kundli land values have surged 190% since 2020, while Sector 35 saw 252% appreciation in three years. Developments like Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda plant, alongside UER-2's spurs, will attract industries and professionals, spurring demand for affordable homes and logistics hubs. Expect 2-3x returns in 5-8 years as new manufacturing sectors amplify growth.”

“The inauguration of UER-2 is a watershed moment for Sonipat real estate. With direct, high-speed connectivity to IGI Airport and seamless access to Delhi via the Urban Extension Road, Sonipat transitions from a peripheral township to a core NCR growth hub. This expressway will drastically cut travel times for business and leisure, making Sonipat a compelling choice for professionals seeking larger homes at attractive price points and investors seeking strong appreciation potential. Sonipat is emerging as a preferred destination for developers ready to launch mid-income townships, luxury villas, and integrated business parks. With UER-2 enhancing access and reducing congestion, the real estate landscape here is primed for sustainable long-term growth.” Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group

With the launch of UER-2 and Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-NCR is poised for its next wave of real estate expansion. Seamless airport and city connectivity, decongestion, and a thriving investment climate will elevate property demand and values, setting the stage for a new era of urban living and wealth creation in the capital region. Ambitious buyers, investors, and developers are gearing up for what many call the “third ring road revolution”—don’t blink, or you might just miss NCR’s biggest real estate boom in decades.