Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Achieves in 8 Years What BJP Couldn’t in 20, Claims Manish Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia stated on Sunday that the BJP's issue with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stems from the fact that he did as much work in eight years than BJP-led governments could not do in 20 years.

“The BJP has a problem that Arvind Kejriwal did so much work in his seven-eight years that chief ministers of BJP-ruled states could not do even during their 20 years’ rule. There is not a single state in the country where they have made electricity bills zero or improved government schools. That is why these people are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. That is why they put Kejriwal in jail,” he alleged.

Manish Sisodia highlighted that Arvind Kejriwal is the only chief minister who has reduced electricity bills to zero, even as electricity costs rise globally and across the country. He also praised Kejriwal for establishing a system of free treatment in government hospitals.

Sisodia also expressed hope that Kejriwal would also come out of jail soon. “You people should also pray for him,” the senior AAP leader said.

Participating in a ‘padyatra’ in the Deoli assembly constituency, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia emphasized that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's popularity across the country is due to his efforts in building schools. Sisodia, a close aide and trusted lieutenant of Kejriwal, was recently released on bail on August 9 after spending 17 months in jail in connection with the excise policy case.