Delhi: Food Delivery Worker Bullied in Narela, Drunken Customer Misbehaves with Police

An online food delivery boy was allegedly bullied by a man, who was in a drunken state, in the Narela region of North Delhi. Speaking with news agency ANI, DCP Outer North, Hareshwar V Swamy, said that the customer bullied the delivery boy and refused to pay him after ordering food online from a food delivery app. The delivery boy called the police to the location, but as he had other deliveries to complete, he did not file an official complaint. The incident happened on September 29.

DCP Outer North, Hareshwar V Swamy said, "This incident happened on 29 September. We received a PCR call at around 9:55 pm from the delivery boy, who said that the customer had taken the food delivery but was refusing to pay and was also misbehaving with him. The PCR team reached the address as conveyed by the complainant and tried to talk to the accused, who misbehaved with the police, too. The two people in the apartment were drunk... They were taken to the hospital, where an MLC was done. The delivery boy did not register a formal complaint because he had to proceed with another delivery. The two were released after being counselled..."

#WATCH | Delhi: On an online food delivery boy allegedly being bullied by a person in a drunken state in Narela, DCP Outer North, Hareshwar V Swamy says, "This incident happened on 29 September. We received a PCR call at around 9:55 pm from the delivery boy who said that the… pic.twitter.com/CpcAYRHHo2 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

The incident highlights the challenges faced by delivery workers, who often encounter rude or aggressive behavior while performing their duties. Although the police intervened promptly and the individuals involved were counselled, the delivery boy chose not to file a formal complaint due to his work commitments. Authorities have reiterated the importance of reporting such incidents, emphasizing both the safety of delivery personnel and the need for accountability from customers. This episode serves as a reminder of the growing need for awareness, respect, and responsibility in interactions between service providers and consumers.