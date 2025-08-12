Delhi HC orders city govt to begin recruitment for hospital posts

New Delhi, Aug 12 Expressing concern over delays in filling medical posts, the Delhi High Court has directed the city government to begin recruiting audiometric assistants, assistant security officers, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists for state-run hospitals.

"Let the advertisements in respect of these posts, if not already issued, be issued again and the process of recruitment be commenced," ordered a Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while directing the Delhi government to include in its next status report the reasons for cancellation of the previous advertisement.

The Justice Singh-led Bench was dealing with two suo motu matters relating to infrastructure and staffing in Delhi's healthcare system.

After perusing a status report filed by the city government on July 10, the Delhi High Court noted that, in most cases of recruitment of nursing officers and para-medical staff, the results are scheduled to be declared on various dates between April and December 2025.

Stating that recruitment of such staff is absolutely crucial for hospital health management, it ordered: "The process of recruitment shall be undertaken without any impediment and, as and when the results are declared, after completing the necessary formalities, appointments shall be made on a post-to-post basis without waiting for recruitment to other posts."

Another status report filed by the Delhi government on May 26 detailed steps taken on various fronts, including the implementation of NIC’s NextGen eHospital software, appointment of specialist doctors, engagement of paramedics and nursing staff, opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAK) inside each hospital, and procurement of radiological diagnostic services through the public-private partnership mode.

However, the Justice Singh-led Bench flagged a "serious concern" over 24 government hospital projects, which remain semi-constructed with no active work.

"The status report dated May 26, 2025, records that the review committee has been constituted vide order dated May 23, 2024, and they are to give their detailed report in respect of the construction of all these hospitals. Since more than two months have passed since the said status report has been filed, it is expected that substantial progress would have been undertaken," it said.

Calling for an updated status report, the Delhi High Court directed the Health Secretary to be present—either in person or virtually— at the next hearing.

The order passed by the Justice Singh-led Bench also touched upon the recommendation of the Dr S.K. Sarin Committee for dedicated palliative care hospitals and asked the Delhi government to provide its stand in the status report.

The matter will be heard next on August 22.

