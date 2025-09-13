Delhi Thar Showroom Accident: What Made Woman Driver Crash Rs 27 Lakh SUV from First Floor?

Video of Thar car falling from first floor of Delhi's Mahindra showroom during Nimbu crushing ceremony went viral on social media. This incident took place in Nirman Vihar, Delhi. It was said that after buying the Thar, a lemon was placed under the wheel as a good omen, the owner of the Thar wanted his wife to complete this ritual. But then the woman accidentally pressed the accelerator and the Thar broke the glass wall on the first floor and fell down. News of people died in this incident is circulating, however woman came forward and clarified all people present in car are safe.

Woman with whom this incident happened has come forward and told what exactly happened that day. She has also expressed her displeasure over the claims being made on social media after the accident. Woman said, at that time, she, her husband and a salesman from the showroom were in the car. All three of us are completely safe, we have not suffered any injuries. Woman said that the news of serious injuries and deaths in some places is wrong. Locals and a showroom employee who came to rescue the couple trapped in the Thar said that the woman holding the steering wheel of the Thar pressed the accelerator too hard while performing the ritual of crushing a lemon with the wheels, due to which the car hit the glass wall of the showroom and it broke and fell about 15 feet down on the pavement.

Also Read: Delhi: New Mahindra Thar Crashes Out of Showroom After Buyer Accidentally Hits Accelerator – Watch Video

The woman expressed her displeasure over the false information spread on social media and said, please do not spread wrong information. Regarding this incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said that the information about the incident was received at 6:08 pm. However, no complaint has been filed. Currently, the incident is being discussed everywhere.