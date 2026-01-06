DMK‘s family centric rule must end in 2026: Palaniswami

Chennai, Jan 6 Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, called upon the people of the state to decisively end what he described as the “family-centric and dynastic governance” of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a statement, Palaniswami said there was growing uncertainty within the DMK-led alliance, particularly regarding the continued presence of the Indian National Congress. “There is no clarity on whether the Congress will remain in the alliance or exit before the elections,” he said.

Palaniswami said the upcoming election should mark a clear turning point for Tamil Nadu politics. “The people must put a full stop to dynastic politics and family rule that has come to define the DMK government,” he asserted, adding that governance should be centred on development and public welfare, not political lineage.

Criticising the DMK government’s performance, the AIADMK leader alleged that development had taken a backseat for most of the current regime’s tenure. “With elections approaching and facing the prospect of defeat, the government has suddenly begun announcing new schemes,” he said.

He specifically pointed to the Salem district, alleging that no major development projects had been implemented since the DMK assumed office. Referring to the 100-lake rejuvenation project, Palaniswami said it was launched during the AIADMK regime to benefit four Assembly constituencies in Salem district, but was allowed to stagnate after the change in government.

Raising concerns over governance and public administration, he said protests by sanitation workers, teachers, farmers and government employees have become widespread across Tamil Nadu, reflecting deep dissatisfaction among various sections of society.

On law and order, Palaniswami alleged that people, particularly women and children, were increasingly living in fear. Citing a recent incident involving an attack on a migrant worker aboard a train, he questioned the government’s handling of internal security and pointed out that Tamil Nadu still did not have a permanent Director General of Police.

He further alleged that the DMK government was reluctant to appoint officers from the Centre’s approved panel, fearing independent functioning.

On leadership within the ruling party, Palaniswami criticised the sidelining of senior leader Duraimurugan while elevating Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, calling it a clear example of dynastic politics.

