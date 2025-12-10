Jaipur-Bikaner Highway Accident: 4 Killed, 27 Injured as Bus From Gujarat Collides With Truck

Four people were killed and 27 others were injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night. December 9. The accident occurred when a sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when it rammed into another other.

The police said that four people died in the accident, adding that 15 people injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital while 13 were given primary treatment at Fatehgarh. One critically injured person referred from the Sikar district hospital to SMS Hospital in Jaipur died during treatment.

The group of passengers was returning Gujarat after visiting Jammu and Kashmir when the accident occurred. There were approximately 50 people on the bus. They had returned from Vaishno Devi and were heading to Khatu Shyamji.