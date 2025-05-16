Kedarnath Yatra 2025: What the Weather Looks Like Before Your Trip

Thousands of devotees visit to Kedarnath Dham, which is located at an high altitude which over 11,000 feet above sea level in Rudraprayag district. However, devotees are facing significant challenges due to continuous rain, heavy fog, and sever cold that have gripped Kedarnath and surrounding areas over the past few days.

The sudden change in weather has led to difficult conditions for pilgrims. Persistent rainfall has not only created waterlogging on the trekking path but has also caused stones and debris to fall on the route in several places, making the already arduous journey more treacherous. The severe drop in temperature has added to the discomfort, with temperatures plummeting to -2°C.

Due to these conditions, those traveling on foot along the approximately 16-kilometer trek to Kedarnath are encountering numerous obstacles. While some pilgrims rely on mules or local porters, the water accumulation and muddy paths are posing serious difficulties.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 4 Tourists Killed, Two Injured As Chopper Crashes Near Uttarkashi Forest

Rain Forecast from May 16 to May 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in Kedarnath and its surrounding areas between May 16 and May 21. In addition to heavy rain, dense fog has also been reported, further reducing visibility and heightening risks for pilgrims. In light of these forecasts, the IMD has advised caution. Devotees planning to visit Kedarnath during this period are urged to postpone their travel, as worsening weather conditions could lead to increased disruption and safety hazards.

While the spiritual pull of Kedarnath Dham remains strong, safety must take precedence. Pilgrims are advised to stay updated with official weather reports and follow local administration guidelines for a safe and smooth journey.