Kejriwal made Rs 200-cr renovation plan for Sheesh Mahal: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 28 Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Saturday targeted Aam Aadmi Party convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a planned illegal construction worth Rs 200 crore in the guise of renovation of CM residence in north Delhi.

Addressing the media, Gupta, a senior Delhi BJP leader, claimed that eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road, along with two bungalows (8-A and 8-B), were demolished and merged to create a grand “Sheesh Mahal” (glass house) for the then Chief Minister over an extensive 10-acre plot (approximately 50,000 square yards).

These demolished properties reportedly included housing for senior administrative officers, he said.

Taking a jibe at the AAP's self-proclaimed “honest” leadership, Gupta accused Kejriwal of failing to secure approval from any competent authority to consolidate these seven government properties into the Chief Minister's residence. The demolished properties officially remain listed as separate entities in government records despite being absorbed into 6, Flag Staff Road – the Delhi CM’s official residence.

Gupta also alleged that illegal construction at this address was abruptly halted after the Opposition spotlighted the issue.

BJP state spokespersons Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi and Yasir Jilani were also present at the conference.

The LoP alleged that the illegal construction at CM’s residence would have continued uninterrupted if the Opposition had not exposed it. He stated that not only were there irregularities in the construction process, but crores of rupees were also spent in furnishing the official residence with luxurious items.

According to him, this happened when the country was grappling with the pandemic. Gupta claimed that Kejriwal drafted a new liquor policy to favour liquor cartels in return for acquiring expensive items like gold-plated commodes, Rs 28-lakh televisions, costly curtains, luxury sofas, and reclining chairs for the ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

Gupta stated that these acquisitions occurred in 2022 and were revealed by comparing the PWD inventory lists from 2022 and 2024, after the residence was vacated by Kejriwal.

The PWD’s findings indicated significant discrepancies, revealing that the items in 2024 were nearly eight times the value of those initially listed in 2022.

Gupta questioned the origin of some of the items, suggesting that if the PWD did not provide them, they might have been gifted by liquor cartels in exchange for undue advantages under the new liquor policy. He alleged that the policy increased liquor sales commission from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, with a substantial portion allegedly funding luxurious furnishing for the Sheesh Mahal.

The BJP leader asserted that corruption complaints to the Central Vigilance Commission prompted an inquiry involving Delhi’s Vigilance Department. The department, in turn, directed the PWD’s principal secretary to submit a report within five days, but no response has been received yet.

Gupta alleged that the AAP government's pressure on PWD officials has stalled the report. The vigilance inquiry seeks to uncover details on who provided the luxury items, what benefits they received in return, and whether official protocols were violated.

The BJP leader said that once the investigation report is out, the public will learn the “dark secrets” of Kejriwal’s governance, exposing the reality behind his decade-long image of “unwavering honesty.” He warned that Kejriwal would face consequences for his actions, and the BJP will present this issue as a central campaign theme in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

