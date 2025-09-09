Ladakh: 3 Soldiers Killed After Avalanche Hits Siachen Base Camp

At least three soldiers were killed when an avalanche struck a forward base camp in the Siachen Glacier, PTI reported on Tuesday citing officials. The Siachen Glacier is one of the highest and coldest battlefields in the world. Troops remain deployed there throughout the year in extreme weather conditions. Rescue operations were launched immediately following the incident. Further details about casualties and the ongoing relief efforts are awaited.

