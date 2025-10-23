Ludhiana Milk Plant Blast: One Dead, Five Injured in Boiler Explosion

Chaos broke out at the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana late Wednesday night after an explosion occurred in steam boiler. The blast left five employees injured, while one person tragically lost their life. The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Kunal Jain. The sudden explosion created panic among the workers, forcing many to evacuate the premises immediately. Emergency services rushed to the scene to provide assistance. Authorities have confirmed that the injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The plant has temporarily halted operations as safety checks are conducted.

Ludhiana, Punjab: An accident at the Verka Milk Plant’s steam boiler late last night killed chief engineer Kunal Jain and left four others critically injured. The injured, including foremen and workers, are undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital. Authorities have initiated an… pic.twitter.com/KvIBN6Es9H — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2025

Those hospitalized following the blast include Kalwant Singh, Ajit Singh, Puneet Kumar, Davinder Singh, and Gurtej, all of whom sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at DMC Hospital, where doctors are monitoring their conditions closely. Police officials have launched a full investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the accident. According to SHO Aditya Sharma of Sarabha Nagar police station, preliminary reports suggest that the steam boiler exploded during a trial run at the facility, which was being conducted after Vishwakarma Puja celebrations. Investigators have visited the site to collect evidence and determine the exact cause.