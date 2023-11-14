Man posing as army officer arrested for attempted rape in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Nov 14 A man allegedly posing as an army officer and attempting to rape a student was arrested in J&K’s Samba district on Tuesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Shamlal from Samba district who attempted to rape a Class 12 student.

"The complaint filed by the girl said that Shamlal posed as a Colonel and brought the girl and her brother from Udhampur district to Vijapur in Samba after promising to get them enrolled in the NCC.

"The complaint further said that in order to convince the duo of the genuineness of his promise, he gave them a stamina judging test by making them run on the road. At midnight, the complainant said he tried to rape her following which she sought help from the local police," a police official said, adding that a case was registered under relevant sections of law and the accused was immediately arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor