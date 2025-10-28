Patna Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Tyre Warehouse in Jakariyapur

A massive fire broke out at a tyre warehouse in Bihar's Patna in the early hours of Tuesday, October 28. The blaze erupted in a godown stored with tyre materials located in Jakariyapur of Ramakrishna Nagar area.

After receiving the information, fire tenders have reached the spot and doused the blaze. The exact cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Patna, Bihar: A massive fire broke out in a tyre warehouse in Zakariapur, Ramakrishna Nagar area. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The fire has now been brought under control. No casualties reported so far



A video shared by the news agency IANS shows flames with black smoke blowing out from the structure. Locals, the firefighting team and local police were seen at the scene trying to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out late Monday evening in a plastic warehouse near Faisad Ki Maidan at Noon Ki Chauraha in Patna, destroying property worth lakhs of rupees. Upon receiving information, police personnel from the Chowk Police Station and multiple fire department teams rushed to the spot. Fire was brought under control with the help of firefighters and locals.