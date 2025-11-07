PM Modi accuses Oppn of encouraging 'violence, intimidation'; recalls Bihar's 'Jungle Raj' era

Patna, Nov 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, alleging that the Opposition was encouraging a culture of intimidation and violence among the youth. Referring to a recent remark made from a Mahagathbandhan stage, he said that a young supporter had publicly declared he would carry a katta (pistol) when Tejashwi Yadav's government would come to power.

Addressing an election rally in Aurangabad, the Prime Minister said: "The people of Jungle Raj have everything required to create an atmosphere of fear, extortion and kidnapping in Bihar. If they get power again, they will repeat the same."

He said that the people of Aurangabad understood the reality well, recalling that during the previous RJD–Congress rule, “Naxalism was at its peak and nobody travelled at night; it was not considered safe even to ride a bike or scooter.”

According to him, the situation changed only after the NDA came to power in Bihar under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership.

PM Modi also alleged that between 2005 and 2014 -- the first nine years of Nitish Kumar's government -- RJD and Congress governments at the Centre did not allow him to run the state properly.

"After we were elected in 2014, the double-engine government accelerated growth. We have given three times more money to Bihar for development works,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition alliance of being untrustworthy even to its own partners, Modi claimed that the RJD insulted the Congress state president and gave the party only those seats it had not won in the past 35 to 40 years.

"Can those who betray their own allies be trusted by the people of Bihar?” he asked.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress on the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for retired armed forces personnel, saying the party denied OROP for 40 years, citing a cost of Rs 500 crore.

“When our government came, we implemented OROP. The NDA government has spent Rs 1 lakh crore on OROP. This is the reality of Congress. And RJD is also involved in it,” he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the RJD's manifesto was false propaganda, claiming that even Congress leaders were not endorsing it.

“They know they are lying,” he said. In contrast, he asserted that the NDA had promised one crore jobs for the youth in Bihar, and that people have faith in the alliance's commitments.

Listing the NDA’s past pledges, PM Modi said the alliance had fulfilled promises such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and providing Rs 10,000 assistance to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

“It is our track record to fulfil promises,” he said.

He further alleged that the RJD had a track record of offering jobs in exchange for land, adding: “Their manifesto is false.”

Referring to the first phase of polling in Bihar on Thursday, PM Modi said there was record voting of around 65 per cent, claiming that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s parties had been completely wiped out.

According to him, the people of Bihar will not allow Jungle Raj to return.

He said that women voters in particular have faith in PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, and had cast "bumper votes" for NDA candidates.

PM Modi also targeted the Congress on farm policy, saying the party never cared about small farmers.

He said the Centre currently provides Rs 6,000 annually under PM-KISAN, and that if returned to power in the state, an NDA government would provide an additional Rs 3,000, taking the total annual assistance to Rs 9,000.

