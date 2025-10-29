Punjab: Govt Unveils ‘The English Edge’ to Empower 7.5 Lakh Students with Language Skills

In a major step to strengthen English language skills and enhance employability among students, the Punjab government has launched The English Edge, a large-scale learning initiative in partnership with EnglishHelper. The three-year programme aims to benefit around 7.5 lakh students across 3,600 government schools. It will be implemented in three phases, beginning with 500 schools and 3 lakh students in all 23 districts during Phase I. Targeting students from Grades 9 to 12, the initiative promotes inclusivity and equal learning opportunities, recognising English as a key to higher education, employment, and social progress.

EnglishHelper has been actively associated with Punjab’s education system since 2013, starting with a pilot project that expanded in 2015 with support from USAID. In 2021, the state government signed an MoU with the edtech firm to extend the programme to all secondary and senior secondary schools. Over the years, nearly 1.5 lakh tech-enabled sessions have helped improve students’ reading and comprehension skills, according to the official release. Deepak Verma, CEO of EnglishHelper, expressed enthusiasm about scaling their AI-driven learning solutions across Punjab to help students master the four pillars of language—listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

The English Edge adopts a blended learning model that merges digital tools with classroom teaching. Using EnglishHelper’s ReadToMe and Reading and Comprehension Assistant, the programme promotes self-learning alongside teacher-led instruction. Built on learning science principles, it supports low-resource classrooms and aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes technology integration, equitable education, and foundational literacy. Officials believe this initiative could become a national model for effective English learning, empowering students with the skills and confidence to succeed in a globally competitive environment.