Raj Thackeray asks party workers to take up inflation, unemployment & Marathi discrimination

Mumbai, Jan 1 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, after the party's debacle in the state Assembly elections, in his New Year message on Wednesday asked the party workers to take up issues of unemployment, inflation and discrimination of Marathis in their own land.

He also asked the workers to put in place a contact room in every party office to monitor atrocities against women and pursue such cases if they are not registered. "And if still nothing happens, then go and beat those who are involved in committing atrocities against women," his message reads.

The MNS chief directed the party workers to keep a vigil against hoarding of goods and commodities with the sole intention of providing relief to those affected by inflation. He asked them to inform the relevant departments about hoarding and try to become a link between farmers and consumers.

"This year holds a special significance in the chronology because it marks the end of a quarter of a century. There have been so many changes in almost every aspect of human life that seemed like a different era just 25 years ago. During this 25-year period, our party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has stabilised, and the party has seen many ups and downs. And all this has taught us a lot," said Raj Thackeray.

"Even though a lot has changed in these 25 years, many things have remained the same, in a metropolis like Mumbai, which is the capital of Maharashtra, Marathi people feel insecure. Young people do not get work, but at the same time, job opportunities are available to those coming from outside the state. The unemployed do not have a caste, but they are made to feel that caste, and they incite conflicts between castes. The lives of all workers, from farmers to the poor, are being ruined by inflation. And at the time of this and every other problem, people remember the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, but forget the party at the time of voting,’’ said Raj Thackeray.

"...We should accept this and move forward with some changes. After the Assembly results were declared on November 23, 2024, I participated in some public programmes, but deliberately avoided political commentary. I am still mulling over what exactly happened and I will speak about it in detail soon. But I appeal to the Mansainiks to forget what happened. Within a few weeks of the election results, the crackdown against Marathi Manoos started, and at that time the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was expected to give a blow, and that is what we did. Basically, the fact that Marathi people are being used only for voting has been highlighted. In this, atrocities against women are increasing. There is a conflict between the two communities in the state, both of which are Marathi-speaking. And inflation has made people miserable," he commented.

"In short, open shakhas (party offices) to the public once again. And yes, while doing all this, you want to use social media to promote your work, but see if social media is not using you, or if you are not possessed yourself to it. In this situation, Mansainiks should put aside their own discomforts. We are not doing anything with the elections in mind, so it is our responsibility to take action in all this. As I said earlier, if someone attacks Marathi, I will come as a Marathi and if someone puts a finger on a Hindu's neck, I will come as a Hindu, that is what we are doing," Raj Thackeray said in his New Year message.

