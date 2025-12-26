Ranchi: Fire Breaks Out at Pearl Orchid Apartment On Kathal Mor; Two Women Rescued (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a flat of a residential building, Pearl Orchid Apartment, Ranchi city of Jharkhand, on Friday morning, December 26. The blaze erupted due to a short circuit in a multi-storey residential complex located between Kathal Chowk and Argora Chowk.

The blaze created smoke among the residents of the apartment. However, the fire officer said that all residents were safely rescued during the operation and the fire was brought under control. Further investigation will be conducted after the cooling operation.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: A fire broke out in a flat at Pearl Orchid Apartment near Argora Chowk on the road to Kathal Mor. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/b1GJXhL1Zv — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2025

A video shared on X shows thick smoke emitting from the building's flat, and residents were seen gathered in the open area after evacuating their flats in a panic. There no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.

Fire Officer Ravindra Thakur said that they received an alert at around 8.30 am on Friday and resced two women form the apartment. "After that, we immediately sent one vehicle with our personnel, followed by another vehicle shortly after... We received the alert from the control room and responded promptly... We carried out rescue operations and managed to bring out the two women trapped inside," Thakur told IANS.