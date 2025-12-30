Resolution against VB G RAM G Act by any state Assembly against federal structure: Shivraj

Bhopal, Dec 30 Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that any State Assembly passing a resolution against the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act would be acting against the federal structure enshrined in the Constitution.

Chouhan made the remarks in reference to the Punjab Assembly convening a one-day special session to discuss the impact of changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“VB G RAM G Act was passed after hours of detailed debate in both Houses of Parliament, and I responded to all questions raised by the Opposition. I have learnt that the Punjab Assembly is planning to pass a resolution against this Act today. This would be completely wrong,” the Union Minister said.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Bhopal, Chouhan stressed that once a law has been enacted by Parliament, opposing it through a State Assembly resolution would be unconstitutional.

“State Assemblies are an integral part of India’s federal structure and must respect it. Punjab should not attempt to create a new precedent by opposing a law passed by Parliament, as it could create serious problems,” he said.

Chouhan also accused the Opposition of misleading people over the alleged renaming of MGNREGA. He claimed that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was abroad when Parliament debated the Bill and is now spreading misinformation.

Defending the VB G RAM G Act, the minister said the revamped rural employment framework places strong emphasis on technology, transparency, and timely wage payments, ensuring that funds are directly credited to workers’ bank accounts.

He asserted that the powers of Gram Sabhas and Panchayats are not being diluted but further strengthened, with Gram Sabhas retaining authority to identify and prioritise works. Implementation and monitoring will continue at the local level, backed by mandatory social audits to ensure transparency and increased participation of women and self-help groups.

Chouhan said special focus would be given to the most backward Panchayats, which will receive higher funding, greater assistance, and more employment opportunities.

“Employment under the scheme has not been weakened but made stronger, with the number of guaranteed workdays increased from 100 to 125,” he said, adding that provisions for unemployment allowance and compensation for delayed wage payments have been retained.

He also assured that government employees working under the VB G RAM G Act would receive their monthly salaries on time.

