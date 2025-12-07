SIR exercise: ECI nears Phase 2 completion with 99.94 per cent Enumeration Forms distributed

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with most states and Union Territories recording near-complete distribution and digitisation of Elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs), the ECI data said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

The enumeration phase, which began on November 4 and concludes on December 11, aims to update and verify the electoral roll across the country through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties.

According to the bulletin, Lakshadweep, Goa and Andaman & Nicobar Islands achieved one hundred per cent distribution of EFs.

Rajasthan, excluding the 193-Anta Assembly Constituency where the revision has been deferred due to a bye-election, also reported one hundred per cent distribution.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry recorded distribution levels of 99.99 per cent, 99.99 per cent and 99.98 per cent respectively.

On the digitisation front as well, Lakshadweep and Rajasthan achieved one hundred per cent completion.

States such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh followed closely with 99.89 per cent and 99.83 per cent digitisation, respectively.

West Bengal recorded 99.54 per cent, while Gujarat reported 99.04 per cent.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala showed comparatively slower progress in digitisation.

Tamil Nadu recorded 99 per cent, while Kerala stood at 96.89 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest electorate of over 15.44 crore, completed 99.94 per cent distribution but reported 95.72 per cent digitisation.

Across all 12 listed states and Union Territories, a total of 50.94 crore forms have been distributed, accounting for 99.94 per cent of electors.

Digitisation stands at 50.06 crore forms, equivalent to 98.22 per cent.

The bulletin also notes that digitised figures include entries identified as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate.

The ECI has urged recognised political parties to appoint additional BLAs where required to maintain the pace of verification.

The Commission has also notified that the last date for submission of forms in Kerala has been extended to December 18.

