TN Cong chief attacks Centre over frequent arrests of fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Nov 13 Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai has strongly criticised the BJP-led Centre for what he termed “persistent and unacceptable inaction” over the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a detailed statement, he accused the Centre of ignoring repeated appeals from the state government and failing to initiate meaningful diplomatic engagement with Sri Lanka.

Selvaperunthagai said that fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who venture into the sea for their livelihood, continue to face harassment, arrests, seizure of boats, and crippling financial penalties under provisions of the Sri Lankan Fisheries Act, 2018. This law, he pointed out, allows courts in Sri Lanka to impose fines of up to Rs one crore per seized boat -- an amount that pushes families of poor fishermen into deep financial distress.

He highlighted that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sent multiple letters to the Union Ministry of External Affairs, urging urgent intervention, but the Centre has not responded with any concrete action.

“Despite clear evidence of escalating arrests, the Union government remains indifferent. There has been no serious diplomatic effort to resolve the long-standing issue,” he said.

The TNCC chief also criticised the Union government for failing to effectively activate the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on Fisheries, which was established in 2016 to meet twice a year and address such issues through structured dialogue.

“In nine years, the group has met only seven times, whereas it should have convened at least 18 meetings by now. This lack of engagement reflects the Union government’s unwillingness to pursue a lasting solution,” he said.

According to Selvaperunthagai, the crisis has intensified in recent years. In 2024 alone, 128 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and 248 boats were confiscated by Sri Lankan authorities. He added that 14 more fishermen from the Mayiladuthurai region were arrested recently, further heightening tension along the coast.

He stressed that the livelihood of more than 20 lakh fishermen across 422 coastal villages in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu has been gravely impacted by the continued arrests and seizures.

“It is not merely a diplomatic issue -- it is about the survival of lakhs of families who depend on daily fishing,” he said.

Selvaperunthagai urged the External Affairs Ministry to immediately initiate talks involving representatives of both Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan fishermen to find a peaceful and permanent resolution. He also said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must continue to exert strong pressure on the Centre to address the issue on priority and protect the rights and lives of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor