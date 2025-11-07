'Vande Mataram' not a song, symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and valour: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday, praised the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram', describing it as not merely a song but the symbol of patriotism, sacrifices and valour.

Participating in the state-level inauguration event of the year-long programme for the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the national song, Chief Minister Majhi said, "'Vande Mataram' is not just a song; it is a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and valour. Originating from Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel 'Anand Math', this song inspired awakening, enthusiasm, and a revolutionary spirit among the people of the country during the freedom struggle."

He also extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to every citizen of the country on this historic occasion.

"It is indeed a moment of fortune and pride that 150 years ago, on November 7, 1875, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed 'Vande Mataram' -- a song that became the spirit of India's freedom movement," CM Majhi added.

In his address during the state-level commemoration event here, the Chief Minister also said that the colonial rulers had banned 'Vande Mataram' fearing the song's immense popularity and influence among the people, which is a proof of the song's power.

"No matter which language we speak, what religion we follow, or which region we belong to, a nation cannot progress without patriotism. 'Vande Mataram' rekindles that flame of love for the nation within our hearts," CM Majhi added.

He said that the year-long observation of various programmes commemorating 'Vande Mataram', is extremely important to instil patriotism among the youth, children and students.

The Chief Minister called upon everyone to actively participate in all the activities to be conducted throughout the year to spread the pride and glory of Mother India across the world.

In the premises of Lok Seva Bhawan, CM Majhi along with other dignitaries participated in the special programme, which was inaugurated from New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by the mass singing of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor