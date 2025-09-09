Vice-Presidential Election 2025: Nitin Gadkari and Mallikarjun Kharge Hand-in-Hand Video Goes Viral

A rare moment of BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were seen walking out from the Parliament premises together, laughing and holding each other's hands, amid rivalry between the INDIA bloc and BJP during voting at Vice Presidential Election 2025. Both leaders walked into the campus holding each other’s hands, smiling and chit-chatting for a long time.

Nitin Gadkari and Mallikarjun Kharge Hand-in-Hand Video During Vice Presidential Election Voting

Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrive at the Parliament House to cast their vote for the Vice Presidential election



(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/eVqTlyq3q6 — IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2025

Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh took an snatching attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is the picture of real democracy.” He also remarked, “Have you ever seen PM Narendra Modi holding someone’s hand like this? He is always angry and avoids communication.”

Meanwhile, voting for the Vice-Presidential election has begun. PM Modi was the first to cast his vote, and after him, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs lined up to vote. Amidst this, the Gadkari–Kharge picture sparked intense discussions. While the BJP has not reacted, Congress highlighted the moment.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election 2025: PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For New Vice President.

Many other interesting visuals also surfaced during the voting. Giriraj Singh and Akhilesh Yadav were seen greeting each other warmly, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju interacted with several opposition leaders. He even spoke with Dimple Yadav outside the voting booth.

Meanwhile, NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan is considered a certain winner against opposition candidate Sudarshan Reddy, as 11 MPs from YSR Congress have declared support for the NDA. With NDA already commanding 427 votes, and parties like BSR and BJD abstaining along with some Punjab MPs, the outcome appears decided.