Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 12-Member Cyber Fraud Gang Linked to 393 Cases

Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch has cracked the major cyber crime fraud involving 12-member gang. According to report the gang operated an illegal online gaming platform and cheated many people. At the time of investigation police discovered that around 393 complaints were registered against the accused on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). Police also found, accused used around 886 bank accounts for crime. During the investigation, the police cybercrime unit discovered that Isan Usmani Minhaj Sheikh, a 22-year-old resident of Sai Niwas Society in Nerul's Sector 18E, supplied several bank accounts to the primary individuals managing the unlawful gaming operation.

Sheikh was apprehended at CBD Belapur Railway Station in Navi Mumbai. Crime Branch officer told mid-day that investigation revealed that Sheikh and accomplices collected bank kits—passbooks, ATM cards, SIM cards, and cheque books—from citizens by promising returns on fraudulent "government-approved" gaming platforms. These accounts were then sent to a Dombivli address, where police later conducted a raid with technical experts and witnesses.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Bust Cyber Crime Racket Operating Near Airport; Four Arrested, Two on the Run

CBD Belapur Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, the Maharashtra Gambling Act, and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.