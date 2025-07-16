Navi Mumbai Woman Files Dowry Harassment Case Against Husband and In-Laws From Haryana

Police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a man and his elderly parents based in Haryana for allegedly physically and mentally torturing his wife for dowry. The woman, whose parents live in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, lodged the complaint against the trio, based on which an FIR was registered on July 14. As per the complaint, she was subjected to cruelty by her husband and his parents between July 2019 and March 2025 at her matrimonial house in Haryana's Ambala.

"The accused took away gold ornaments weighing six tolas (nearly 70 grams), which were given to the victim by her parents. They also took Rs 3,00,000 from her parents. In addition to this, the victim's mother gave the accused Rs 84 lakh for the purchase of a new house and office," he said.

"But they demanded more money from the woman's parents. When they failed to get it, the accused subjected the woman to physical and mental torture," he added.

The case was registered against the victim's 35-year-old husband, his 60-year-old mother and 72-year-old father at Kharghar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), the police said.

Probe into the case was underway, and nobody has been arrested so far, they said.