2nd Test: Jaiswal makes 87, Gill unbeaten on 42 as India reach 182/3 at tea

Birmingham, July 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal's promising knock ended in him making 87 while captain Shubman Gill showed enormous patience to be unbeaten on 42 as India reached 182/3 in 53 overs at tea on day one of second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

It was a session where old-fashioned attritional cricket took centrestage, as India made 84 runs in 28 overs. Though Jaiswal fell 13 runs short of his sixth Test hundred, Gill continued to hold fort in his unbeaten 109-ball knock laced with just three boundaries. With Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 14 off 28 balls, India will look to pile more runs, as another session of toil awaits England's bowlers.

The second session began with Gill and Jaiswal picking up singles whenever an opportunity came. While Jaiswal got a boundary by slicing over the slips, Gill got his boundaries off edges through gully twice, while being severely tested on playing around his front pad.

Woakes continues to test Gill around the middle stump line in the hope of getting him playing across his front pad, but the Indian skipper, batting outside the crease, handled it well with his sturdy forward defence. With Tongue and Bashir coming in, Jaiswal and Gill got a four each as they brought up the fifty-run partnership.

But Stokes once again pulled a rabbit out of a hat to get England a vital breakthrough, as Jaiswal tried to cut one away outside off and got a thin edge behind to keeper Jamie Smith, with the England skipper ecstatic in his celebration.

While Gill continued to be happy in getting singles on both sides of the wicket, Pant took his time and respected some good bowling coming his way before dancing down the pitch to smack a half-volley from Bashir over long-on for six. The duo knocked off singles in the last two overs before tea break arrived.

Brief Scores: India 182/3 in 53 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 87, Shubman Gill 42 not out. Rishabh Pant 14*; Brydon Carse 1-26, Ben Stokes 1-33) against England

