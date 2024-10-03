Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy: Shikha Yadav, Mohit Khatri lead Indian Rugby 7s team

New Delhi [India], October 3 : The Indian Rugby men's and women's teams will be competing at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy that is to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal on October 4 and October 5 with the women looking to convert their streak of silver medals from the last three years into gold.

On the other hand, the men's team which finished fifth last year are looking to better their performance and raise the bar. The squads were announced earlier this week with Shikha Yadav and Mohit Khatri having been assigned captaincy for their respective teams. Both the men's and women's teams flew out to Nepal on October 2 at the back of a rigorous training camp held in SAI, Kolkata, specifically for the preparation of the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy under the new Indian 7s Head Coach, Waisale Serevi.

"It has always been the aim of the Indian National 7s teams to progress from the ARST to the Asia Rugby Sevens Series. We see this particular edition of the ARST as a crucial stepping stone in that journey. Many congratulations to the men and women who have made it to the squad. May you bring glory for the country and the sport." said Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union.

The men's team is scheduled to start their campaign on Friday against Bangladesh, whilst the women will lock horns with Sri Lanka to begin a promising campaign.

Final Squads:

Indian Men's Team: Ajit Hansdah, Asis Sabar, Deepak Punia, Ganesh Majhi, Javed Hussein, Karan Rajbhar, Mohit Khatri, Pranav Patil, Prashant Singh, Prince Khatri, Sumit Kumar Roy, Vallabh Patil

Indian Women's Team: Bhumika Shukla, Dumini Marndi, Hupi Majhi, Kalyani Patil, Nirmalya Rout, Rutuja Kirdat, Sakshi Jambhale, Sandhya Rai, Sheetal Sharma, Shikha Yadav, Ujjwala Ghuge, Vaishnavi Patil.

