Cunha signs contract extension to stay with Wolves until 2029

Wolverhampton, Feb 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers' top scorer Matheus Cunha has extended his stay at Molineux, signing a new four-and-a-half year deal that will keep him at the club until 2029.

Cunha, who had been tipped for a move away from the club in the January transfer window, has been a key player for Wolves this season. He is their top scorer with 11 Premier League goals and has provided four assists in the competition.

The Brazilian initially joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, with the move automatically becoming a permanent after certain clauses were triggered.

He has gone on to make 72 Premier League appearances for Wolves so far, netting 25 goals - he's only the second player to reach that milestone for the club, after Raul Jimenez who eventually scored 40 before joining Fulham.

“Matheus has been on an amazing journey with us over the past two years and it’s been a privilege to see him grow into a big part of the Wolves family.

“Matheus has a good relationship with every at Compton Park, his personality is infectious to those around him, and we hope this new contract will provide a boost to the group," Club chairman Jeff Shi said.

“We can all see his quality on the pitch, but off it he’s developed into a leader of the group, and we’re delighted that he’s signed a new contract. It’s always important to us that we reward our strongest and most impactful players, and Matheus deserves this new deal," he added.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs added, “The new contract is a reward for what Matheus has done, and symbolises his importance to us on the pitch. It is something that he's earned because of everything he’s given us and will continue to give us."

