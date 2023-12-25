Emblem and slogan unveiled for 5th Asian Para Games

New Delhi, Dec 25 The organising committee of the 2026 Asian Para Games (AINAGOC) on Monday unveiled the emblem and slogan which will be used for the Games taking place in the City of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture from October 18-24, 2026.

The emblem utilises similar shapes to those used in the Asian Games emblem but has its own unique identity. The slogan, Imagine One Heart captures how the Asian Para Games helps to break down barriers between persons with and without impairment, showing that we have much in common that unites us.

Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed commented: “It's always an exciting moment when the emblem and slogan for the Asian Para Games are revealed. We are delighted that these are being unveiled now - they act like the starting gun to build the excitement ahead of the Games. We are sure that the people of Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya will take them to their hearts, just as they will with the para-athletes in three years' time.”

Speaking at an event to unveil the slogan and emblem, the President of the Organising Committee, Hideaki Omura commented: “The slogan and emblem for the Asian Para Games were discussed and reviewed by a committee of outside experts in response to various opinions from Para athletes and university students, and the final candidate proposal was selected on December 19. The decision was made official at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today prior to this announcement event.

“I am very pleased to unveil the slogan and emblem today, which are the result of many different people's thoughts and feelings. I would like to thank Mr. Miyashita for creating the emblem, Ms. Sakamoto for creating the slogan, and Mr. Hiromura, the chairperson of the committee, and all other members of the production review committee and selection committee, for creating and selecting a wonderful slogan and emblem suitable for Aichi‐Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

“We will make every effort to deliver the thoughts and feelings contained in the slogan and emblem through various opportunities so that this wonderful slogan and emblem, as the symbol of the Asian Para Games, will be loved and familiar to the citizens of the prefecture, the whole of Japan, and even the world.”

An expected 3600 to 4000 athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees will compete in 18 sports. These will be the 5th Asian Para Games which is the largest para-sport event after the Paralympic Games.

