Have taught Pak a lesson with Op Sindoor: BJP's Arun Govil on opposition to India-Pak cricket match

Hapur, Sep 14 Amid opposition criticism over the Centre allowing India to play a cricket match with Pakistan in Dubai, BJP MP Arun Govil on Sunday said that the neighbouring country has been taught a lesson with Operation Sindoor.

Addressing media persons here, Govil said, "We have taught Pakistan a lesson with Operation Sindoor. But how far we want to take that enmity with Pakistan depends on our government."

Govil's remarks come after opposition has been slamming the Union government for allowing the India-Pakistan cricket match, saying that terrorism and cricket matches cannot go hand in hand.

Shiv Sena (UBT) said allowing the match with Pakistan is an "insult" to the crores of Hindus and mothers and sisters whose vermillion was erased following the killing of their beloved ones in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Hitting back, Govil pointed out, "We can't defy opposition's viewpoint, but that does not mean that it is right, as it is not the country's voice."

Slamming the opposition for the washout of the Monsoon Session, he said, "What can you expect from the parties, which did not let the Parliament function smoothly, pointing out that discussions were held for only two days.

Stepping up the attack, Govil said, the Opposition has nothing to do; that's why it indulges in all objectionable things.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers demonstrated with Sindoor in hand as a mark of protest and appealed to Indian cricketers to boycott the contest.

The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 6.30 p.m. UAE time (8.00 p.m. IST).

On the steep change in politics and abusive remarks, he said earlier, it was based on morals, but now young people's and Opposition politics are based on making such statements.

On his journey from essaying the character of Lord Ram in Ramayana to politics, he said, "Both are good and received love in both."

