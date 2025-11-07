If I was Australia, I would've picked Marsh at top of the order for Perth Test: Vaughan

New Delhi, Nov 7 Former England captain Michael Vaughan opined that he would have picked Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order for the first Test in Perth, starting from November 21, pointing out the fact that he’s right-handed and "would have troubled England" in the Ashes opener.

Marsh, who has been in impressive form in the white-ball formats, last played a Test in the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Series at the MCG in last December, before he was dropped.

"I think Mitchell Marsh is a player for a couple of months now, has been Australia’s best player. I know it’s a different format, but his stillness at the crease has been very, very good. The innings that he played in 2023 at Headingley against 95 miles per hour of Mark Wood was exceptional, and the way that he plays pace bowling is why I would have gone with Mitch Marsh at the top of the order.

"He’s also a right-hander. Jofra Archer against two left-handers at the top of the order … I think he’ll be quite happy to see that," Vaughan was quoted by Fox Cricket.

Uncapped left-hander Jake Weatherald has a chance to make his Test debut after he was named in 15-player squad and most likely to partner Usman Khawaja at the top on the back of his dominant Sheffield Shield form last season.

Weatherald was the leading run-scorer during last season's domestic Sheffield Shield competition, and the 31-year-old has continued his form against the red-ball into the ongoing season.

“I’m also a fan of Jake Weatherald. I think he’s earned the right, so he deserves a chance. He’s been very good in the Big Bash in recent times and he’s been performing at state level for a number of years, so he’s earned the right to play.

“But if I was Australia – and I’m not – I would have gone with Mitchell Marsh," he added.

Australia squad (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor