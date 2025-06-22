India creates history at U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship; Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy

New Delhi [India] June 22 : After the spectacular performance by the Indian Women's Wrestling Team, which secured the Champion Trophy, the Indian Men's Freestyle Wrestling Team has now created history by winning 6 Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal, and clinching the Champion Trophy at the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 held at Vung Tau (Vietnam), according to a release from WFI.

This is India's best-ever performance in the Freestyle category at any Asian Wrestling Championship.

Gold Medal Winners

61 kg - Nikhil

65 kg - Sujeet

74 kg - Jaideep

79 kg - Chander Mohan

92 kg - Sachin

97 kg - Vicky

Silver Medal Winner

125 kg - Jaspooran Singh

The Indian Freestyle team's domination on the mat marks a historic milestone, showcasing the nation's growing strength in international wrestling.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) acknowledges the continued support and guidance of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the entire wrestling fraternity in achieving this landmark success.

