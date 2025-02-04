Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne to retire after his 100th Test in Galle

Galle, Feb 4 Sri Lanka opener and former skipper Dimuth Karunaratne is set to retire from international cricket after the second Test against Australia in Galle, starting Thursday, which will be his 100th long format game for his country.

The 36-year-old, who has led Sri Lanka in 30 Tests, has made the decision to retire following a poor batting form at the top of the order. Over the last 14 months, he has faced significant struggles, with an average of just 27.05 since the beginning of 2024.

In his last seven Tests, Karunaratne has accumulated only 182 runs, with his only notable contribution being a single half-century against New Zealand in September 2024.

“It is difficult for a Test player to keep himself motivated to play four Tests for a year and maintain his form. In the last 2-3 years after the WTC (World Test Championship) was introduced, we have been having very little bilateral series. My current form is another reason; completing my 100 Tests, the end of the WTC cycle (2023-25), I thought is the right time to retire," Karunaratne told Sri Lankan newspaper Daily FT.

“I have some personal plans of my own. I’ve decided to retire after speaking to other senior players like Angie (Angelo Mathews) and Chandi (Dinesh Chandimal). Rather than the three of us retiring at the same time, it will be better for us to go one by one. I thought I would retire first because I knew I could not go for my next target – 10,000 runs – with the lesser number of Tests being played. I am happy with what I have achieved so far. I want to announce my retirement with a happy moment like playing in my 100th Test," he said.

On Thursday, Karunaratne will become the seventh Sri Lanka cricketer to reach the 100-Test milestone after current head coach Sanath Jayasuriya (110), Muttiah Muralidaran (132), Chaminda Vaas (111), Kumar Sangakkara (134), Mahela Jayawardena (149), and Angelo Mathews (117).

Karunaratne had made his Test debut in November 2012 against New Zealand, at the same ground where he is now set to play his final Test. He has scored 7,172 runs across 99 Test matches, with 16 Test hundreds so far to his name. His highest score is 244, which he scored against Bangladesh in 2021.

He has also featured in 50 ODIs, scoring 1316 ODI runs with a solitary century in 2023 against Ireland.

