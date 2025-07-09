Sushil Kumar resumes Railway duty after bail

New Delhi, July 9 Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has officially resumed his duties with Northern Railway after being granted bail in a high-profile murder case, sources confirmed to IANS.

The decorated athlete, once hailed as the face of Indian wrestling, reported to the railway office earlier this week—marking a striking shift from courtrooms to administrative work.

Kumar had been in judicial custody since 2021 in connection with the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The Delhi High Court recently granted him bail, citing prolonged delays in the trial process. While the investigation is still ongoing and his legal battle far from over, the bail has allowed him to reclaim his position in the public sector.

Currently designated as a Senior Commercial Manager with Northern Railway, Kumar reported to duty in formal attire and kept a low profile amid heightened media interest, railway sources told IANS.

Officials confirmed his reinstatement, stating that the process was carried out in accordance with service rules.

Public reaction to his return has been mixed. While some have criticised the reinstatement of an individual accused in a murder case, others argue that Kumar remains innocent until proven guilty and is entitled to resume his professional responsibilities.

Once a national icon, Kumar’s journey from Olympic podiums—bronze at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012—to a murder accused has stunned the country.

For now, the wrestling star appears focused on quietly returning to routine life. However, with court proceedings still underway, the shadow of the case continues to loom over his attempted comeback.

