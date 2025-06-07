T20 Mumbai League: Prithvi Shaw leads North Mumbai Panthers to first win

Mumbai, June 7 North Mumbai Panthers, led by Prithvi Shaw, secured their first victory of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, defeating ARCS Andheri by five wickets at Wankhede Stadium here on Friday. Shaw set the tone for the match with a brisk 33 runs off 23 balls, while his opening partner, Divyaansh Saxena, contributed significantly with a score of 36 runs from 31 balls.

In the third match of the day, the MSC Maratha Royals triumphed over the Eagle Thane Strikers by six wickets at DY Patil Stadium, thanks to impressive half-centuries from skipper Siddhesh Lad and Chinmay Sutar.

Earlier in the day, in a marquee showdown between India’s white-ball stars, Shreyas Iyer’s SoBo Mumbai Falcons edged out Suryakumar Yadav’s Triumphs Knights Mumbai North East by four wickets in a tense T20 Mumbai League 2025 Season 3 encounter here on Friday.

Put in to bat, the Knights struggled on a pitch offering seam movement, managing 145/5. After a shaky start and Suryakumar’s early dismissal for 1 by Kartik Mishra, opener Siddhant Adhatrao held firm with a gritty half-century. He shared a 46-run stand with Suryash Shedge before falling to Nikhil Giri. Suryash (49* off 21) and Makarand Patil (13*) added a late flourish, stitching an unbeaten 33-run partnership in the final overs.

The Falcons’ reply began on a shaky note with Hitesh Kadam removing Ishan Mulchandani and Shreyanssh Rai off successive balls. But Iyer (13) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the innings with a 54-run stand before Iyer was trapped LBW by Parikshit Valsangkar.

Vinayak Bhoir (33) and Akash Parkar (30) then took control with a 56-run partnership that brought the Falcons within striking distance. Though Bhoir perished while accelerating, Parkar and Kush Kariya held their nerve to see the Falcons home with four balls to spare.

Bandra Blasters pip Aakash Tigers by 1 run

Bandra Blasters held their nerve to clinch a thrilling one-run win over Aakash Tigers in the opening match of Day 3 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Led by a sharp spell from pacer Dhanit Raut (4/29), the Blasters overcame a gritty chase anchored by veteran opener Jay Bista’s half-century.

Chasing a modest 154, Aakash Tigers were rocked early, losing their top four for just 20 runs. However, opener Jay Bista staged a spirited fightback with a brisk 48-ball 55, featuring four fours and two sixes, to revive hopes. But once Dhanit Raut dismissed the in-form batter, the Tigers struggled to keep up with the required rate and eventually fell short, finishing at 152/8.

Earlier, put in to bat, Bandra Blasters recovered from a shaky start to post a competitive total of 153. Om Keshkamat anchored the innings with a top score of 40, while Dhrumil Matkar chipped in with a valuable 33. For the Tigers, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani was the standout performer, picking up 3/12 in a tidy spell.

The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League, one of India’s leading domestic franchise-based T20 tournaments, is being telecast on Star Sports 1 (English & Hindi), Star Sports 2 (English), and JioHotstar.

Brief scores:

Match 1:

Bandra Blasters 153 (Om Keshkamat 40, Dhrumil Matkar 33; Shams Mulani 3/12, Kruthik Hanagavadi 2/37) beat Aakash Tigers MWS 152/8 (Jay Bista 55, Arjun Dani 47; Dhanit Raut 4/29, Atharva Poojari 2/27) by 1 run.

Match 2:

Triumph Knights MNE 145/5 (Siddhant Adhatrao 57, Suryansh Shedge 49 not out; Siddharth Raut 1/8) lost to SOBO Mumbai Falcons 147/6 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 42, Vinayak Bhoir 33, Akash Parkar 30 not out; Hitesh Kadam 2/22) by 4 wickets.

Match 3:

MSC Maratha Royals 174-4 (Chinmay Sutar 55, Siddhesh Lad 50, Atharva Vinod Ankolekar 2/28) beat Eagle Thane Strikers (Shashikant Eknath Kadam 52, Maxwell Swaminathan 2/35) by six wickets.

Match 4:

North Mumbai Panthers 136-5 (Divyaansh Saxena 36, Prithvi Shaw 33, Ajay Mishra 1/18) beat Arcs Andheri 134 (Monil Soni 34, Pratik Suresh Mishra 4/19)

