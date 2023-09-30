Telangana CM congratulates Esha Singh on winning two more silver medals

Hyderabad, Sep 30 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed delight over Telangana Shooter Esha Singh winning two more silver medals in the ongoing Asian Games in China.

CM KCR said Esha created history by winning a total of four medals in Asian Games.

Esha won two silver medals in the Air Pistol Shooting categoryon Friday.

The Chief Minister congratulated Esha once again for winning medals by exhibitingtalent in the games.

The CM said that Esha Singh utilised the encouragement provided by the government and brought laurels to Telangana as well as India by excelling in the Asian Games.

Esha won two silver in individual events and was part of a gold and silver medal winning teams.

The shooter combined with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to win gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event. She clinched silver in the women's individual 25m pistol event.

On Friday, the 18-year-old bagged a silver in individual 10m pistol event.

She combined with Palak and Divya TS to given India another silver in 10m pistol.

