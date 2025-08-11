Telangana's V Naveen Kumar proves Kho Kho can shape champions on and off the field

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 : The journey of V Naveen Kumar, a Kho Kho player from Telangana, stands as a powerful testament to how indigenous sports can transform lives both on and off the field.

Rising from a modest background, his parents worked as beedi workers. Kumar overcame hardships to secure a government job, represent India internationally, and recently earned a Doctorate in Physical Education from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The 34-year-old discovered Kho Kho in Class 7 and never let financial struggles stop him. "It was never easy for me to continue playing Kho Kho. Sometimes, we did not have enough to fend for our family of five, but I continued to play, and it is because of Kho Kho that I have been able to carve my own destiny, Now, I teach Kho Kho to school students, and there is a lot of interest among youngsters after the World Cup 2025, " said Kumar.

Kumar, whose doctoral research is titled "Effect of Interval Training on Physical Fitness and Physiological Variables among Kho Kho Players of Telangana State," advocates for how modern sports science can be applied to traditional sports to improve performance and understanding.

Kumar believes that such integration benefits not only athletes but also fields like psychology, physiology, and sports medicine. "Studying indigenous sports like Kho Kho gives new insights that could prove transformative in the field of sports," he said.

Congratulating Kumar, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal said, "The stories of Kho Kho players are of determination and fortitude. They have nerves of steel. Sports sciences are integrated into Kho Kho, and the game now stands at par with any other modern competitive sport. It is good to hear that it is a subject of research and doctoral study, and this is an inspiration for our players that they can excel not only in sport but also in academics."

MS Tyagi, Chairman, Organisation & Administration, KKFI, added, "More and more such studies should be conducted. They would benefit the sport, the athletes, and modern sports science by providing new insights, data, and findings."

From 2012 to 2017, V Naveen Kumar represented his state in six Senior National Championships and competed in the All India Men's Inter-University Kho Kho Championship. A highlight of his career was winning gold in the India vs England Kho Kho Test Series held in Navi Mumbai in January 2017.

His sporting excellence earned him a position in the Indian Army through the sports quota, and later, a role as a Physical Director at a government school in Telangana.

Kumar's story underscores the untapped potential of indigenous sports like Kho Kho to produce not only elite athletes but also scholars, mentors, and community leaders. As the sport gains traction nationally and internationally, his journey serves as a reminder that with the right support and determination, Kho Kho can be a pathway to success in multiple arenas of life.

