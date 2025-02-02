Union Sports Minister Mandaviya flags off inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday flagged off the inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon.

The event is being hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering India Gate and the Kartavya Path.

Over ten thousand participants are expected to compete across three race categories21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 kmmaking it an inclusive event for runners of all calibres and backgrounds.

The even is also being graced by senior officers and distinguished personalities from the Armed Forces, civilian guests and renowned sportspersons.

To celebrate the dedication of the most committed runners, The Indian Navy Slam - a prestigious honour will be awarded to those who complete all four races organised by the Indian Navy in Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and New Delhi. This distinctive recognition embodies the discipline and determination of the Indian Navy, reflecting the perseverance and grit of runners,a prior statement read.

Further it stated, the event aims to celebrate the spirit of fitness, discipline, and national pride. With a striking race route, esteemed dignitaries, and the unwavering support of key partners, the event is set to inspire all participants.

"With this inaugural edition, the Indian Navy reaffirms its commitment to foster a culture of health, resilience, and camaraderie. We eagerly anticipate an exhilarating race day on February 2 and look forward to welcoming all participants to this spectacular sporting event in the heart of New Delhi" the prior statement added.

