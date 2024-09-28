When Fans Ignored India's Paris Olympic Hockey Medallists to Take Selfies with Dolly Chaiwala

Indian hockey player Hardik Singh has expressed surprise over a recent incident where he and his teammates were overlooked by fans at the airport in favour of social media personality Dolly Chaiwala. During a podcast appearance, Hardik revealed that he, along with captain Harmanpreet Singh and teammate Mandeep Singh, were present but went ignored by fans who took selfies with Dolly Chaiwala.

“I saw it with my own eyes, at the airport. Harmanpreet, I, Mandeep; there were five to six of us. Dolly Chaiwala was also there. People were getting themselves clicked with her and did not recognize us,” Hardik said.

The incident comes as a shock, especially considering the rising popularity of the Indian men's hockey team following their bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024. Hardik noted that appreciation is what athletes crave the most, saying, "We started looking at each other (feeling awkward). For an athlete, fame and money is one thing, but when people are watching you and appreciating you, there is no bigger satisfaction than that."

The Indian men's hockey team is currently enjoying a sensational run, having recently retained their title at the Asian Champions Trophy in China. They defeated China 1-0 in the final, adding to their impressive performance at the Paris Olympics, where they clinched their second consecutive bronze by defeating Spain 2-1.

Looking ahead, India will take on Germany in a bilateral series in New Delhi next month.

