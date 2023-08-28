World Championships: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward for javelin thrower Kishore Jena

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a reward of Rs. 25 lakh for the state’s javelin star, Kishore Jena, who became the first from the state to reach the final of the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Jena achieved a commendable fifth-place finish in the competition won by compatriot Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Championship. Chopra won the gold with a throw of 88.17 meters.

Jena achieved a new personal best with a throw covering a distance of 84.77 meters, highlighting his exceptional performance on the global stage.

Jena’s participation is a remarkable feat for the athlete and a historic achievement in the sports history of Odisha, the state informed in a release on Monday.

Commending the indomitable spirit of Kishore Jena, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Kishore Jena’s remarkable journey and exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest have not only brought glory to our state and nation but also inspire many athletes for years to come".

The World Athletics Championship is a prestigious global event that brings together the finest athletes from around the world, competing in various track and field disciplines, the release informed.

Kishore Jena's participation in this championship not only represents a personal achievement but also showcases the sportsmanship and talent that Odisha has to offer to the world.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor