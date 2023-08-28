Ban on basmati export discriminatory, says Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Aug 28 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday urged the Union government to review its decision to effectively ban export of rice, terming it "discriminatory".

"Eevery time our farmers stand to profit from an increase in global rice prices, the Centre bans its export. This is discriminatory. The ban needs to be revoked immediately," he said, reacting to the ban imposed on basmati rice valued at less than $1,200 per metric tonne which the government claims is aimed at stopping the export of non-basmati rice by reclassifying the same.

"This will, however, have an impact on even export of basmati rice," he said.

Stating that this was another anti-farmer decision on the heels of ban on export of non-basmati rice and levy of 20 per cent duty on export of par-boiled rice, Badal said that "instead of such bans, the Union government should hike the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to aid the food security needs of the country".

Asserting that farmers had been dealt a double whammy by being forced to sell their paddy crop at a lower MSP compared to world prices, Badal said that "now when they stand to benefit due to high export price of rice, export of this commodity has been banned".

He said earlier farmers had been denied the benefits of an increase in wheat prices globally with the Central government banning wheat export last year.

"Farmers desperately need higher prices to offset the loss due to flooding which has forced many of them to go in for re-transplantation of paddy when the first crop was destroyed. With no fair compensation for their crop losses in sight with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government failing to even complete the 'girdwari' exercise, the ban on export of rice as well as exorbitant duties on par-boiled rice will heighten the farm crisis in the state."

The SAD President also asserted that contrary to projections, rice prices only accounted for a slight increase in the consumer price index and should not be decreased forcibly.

"Inflation in India is being driven by the high prices of petrol and diesel as well as vegetables and these twin issues which should be addressed immediately."

Badal also asserted that a deliberate attempt to reduce paddy prices in the open market in the country was also against the Centre’s resolve to double farm income by this year end.

