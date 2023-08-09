Centre launches special skill initiative for NE region

New Delhi, Aug 9 Centre has launched a 'special' skill development initiative for the northeast to create a robust skill-centric and industry-ready ecosystem in the region.

Launching the initiative in the national capital on Tuesday, Union Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said as many as 2.5 lakhs youth of the NE region will be provided with industry-relevant skill training programmes through a wide array of schemes and initiatives.

The government has earmarked a fund of Rs 360 crore to facilitate inclusive development, nurture entrepreneurial talent, and propel the socio-economic growth of the region, he announced.

Pradhan said that the programme will create "unprecedented" skilling opportunities for the youth in line with their interest areas and lead to unlocking their potential.

Lauding the initiative, Union Minister for Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy said that the initiative will benefit more than 2.5 lakh youth in phase one, which will make them job ready for domestic as well as international markets. "This is yet another endeavour of the Narendra Modi government to make the NER the engine of growth."

--IANS

