Haryana keen to foster ties with East, South African nations: Khattar

New Delhi, Sep 2 Haryana is keen to foster economic cooperation and promote cultural exchanges with East and South African nations.

This indication was given by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a dinner hosted by him for ambassadors, high commissioners and embassy officials from East and South African Nations here, in which representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and senior officers of the state government also participated.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 18 East and South African countries, namely Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Congo, South Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Malawi, Seychelles, Mauritius, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Madagascar and Zimbabwe turned up in the dinner.

The women Ambassadors and High Commissioners present on the occasion tied Rakhis to the Chief Minister, who mentioned the significance of the Raksha Bandhan festival and added this is perhaps the first time when any chief minister of an Indian State has connected with foreign ambassadors with this sacred thread of rakhi.

A touching rakhi tying ceremony took place, symbolising the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Haryana and African nations.

Anisa KapufiMbega, High Commissioner, Tanzania, Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner, Rwanda, Rosette MossiNyamale, Ambassador, Congo, Victoria Samuel Aru, Ambassador Designate, South Sudan, Ambassador Bizunesh Meseret, Deputy Head of Mission, Ethiopia, and Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner, Seychelles, tied rakhis on the hand of the Chief Minister, reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two regions.

In his address, Khattar reiterated the state’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering economic cooperation, and promoting cultural exchanges between Haryana and the East and South African nations.

He emphasised on the aim to establish not just diplomatic connections, but heart-to-heart connections.

“As when we view each other not just as partners, but as friends, the possibilities for collaboration become boundless,” he said.

Rosette MossiNyamale, the Dean of African Ambassadors, underlined the importance of collaboration with Haryana in various sectors such as trade, education, technology and culture and said this would be beneficial for Haryana and African nations.

“Through open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving, we can address issues related to infrastructure, policy frameworks, and regulatory environments.

Haryana also showcased a symbol of their cultural and industrial prowess -- the metal utensils cluster of Jagadhari in Yamunanagar.

As a gesture of appreciation for participation, Haryana presented each of the Ambassadors with a metal bottle crafted by artisans of Jagadhari.

The event served as a platform for meaningful discussions and laid the foundation for enhanced cooperation between Haryana and the participating African nations, a statement by the state government said.

Dammu Ravi's, Secretary, Economic Relations, Union Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised the significance of India's economic relations with African nations, highlighting the potential for mutual growth and development.

