My surname is neither ‘Modi’ nor ‘Mallya’, I will not abscond: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Aug 28 Trinamool Congress national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said that his surname is neither “Modi” nor “Mallya” and he is not a person to escape in face of any pressure.

“I went abroad for my ophthalmological treatment. A rumour was floated that I had escaped from the country. I want to make one thing clear. My surname is not ‘Modi’. Nor is it ‘Mallya’ or ‘Choksi’. My surname is Banerjee. My name is Abhishek Banerjee. I know how to fight with my head high. I do not know the art of bowing down to pressure and surrendering to New Delhi. I will never escape in face of any kind of pressure,” he said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students’ wing of the party.

He once again said that if a single evidence surfaces about his involvement in any kind of corruption there will not be any requirement for further investigation or trial and he will voluntarily hang himself publicly.

Rubbishing the Oppositions' allegations of massive violence unleashed by the state’s ruling party in the recently-concluded elections for the three- tier panchayat system in West Bengal, he said that there had been a record number of nominations by the opposition forces this time.

“Even after that Trinamool Congress got elected in the majority of the seats in most districts. This would not have been possible without the spontaneous support of the people,” Banerjee said.

On the occasion, he lambasted the section of the Jadavpur University (JU) students who are still opposing installation of CCTV cameras within the university campus even after the ragging death of a fresher on August 10.

He also targetted CPI(M) and its students’ wing SFI on this count without naming them. “Those who approached the Calcutta High Court demanding installation of CCTV cameras at polling booths are now opposing CCTV cameras within JU campus. But we are determined to ensure installation of

CCTV cameras within the JU campus. We will arrest such deaths of students in future,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor