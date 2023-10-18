Pakistan conducts flight test of Ababeel missile: Army

Islamabad, Oct 18 Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the Ababeel surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile, the Army said on Wednesday.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various designs, technical parameters, and performance evaluation of different subsystems of the weapon system, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The ISPR statement added that the ballistic missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of full-spectrum deterrence.

President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the military chiefs congratulated on the successful flight test, the ISPR statement said.

Senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations witnessed the flight test.

