Parliament is voice of people, PM considering it as coronation: Rahul

New Delhi, May 28 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Parliament as the voice of the people and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new Parliament House, saying that the Prime Minister is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation."

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament House following 'puja' and 'havan'. Modi also installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor