Punjab Police successfully carry out special operation with neighbouring states

Chandigarh, Aug 19 Punjab Police on Saturday carried out a special operation named 'OPS Seal-III' aimed at checking all vehicles entering the state to keep tab at drug trafficking, liquor smuggling and movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., jointly with the police forces of four neighbouring states -- Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory Chandigarh -- on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of border districts were directed to mobilise the maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong 'nakas' at sealing points.

He said well-coordinated strong check points involving 1,500 plus police personnel were set up at all the entry and exit points of 10 districts. The 10 interstate border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

He said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted, while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to public. "We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during the course of this operation," he added.

The Special DGP said that 5,726 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which 329 were challaned and 25 were impounded. The police have also registered 40 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 49 people.

The police teams have also arrested two proclaimed offenders.

Besides, the police recovered Rs 45 lakhs cash, 30 kg poppy husk, 374 grams heroin, 500 grams charas, 350 litres lahan and 263 litres illicit liquor. The police teams have also rounded up 715 suspicious people for questioning.

