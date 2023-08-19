Suvendu Adhikari ridicules Bengal police patting themselves for 'outstanding performance' in panchayat polls

Kolkata, Aug 19 Leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvedu Adhikari on Saturday ridiculed the state police for giving commendation certificates to particular police officers who allegedly "aided" the ruling Trinamool Congress' "malpractices" in the recently-concluded panchayat polls.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adhikari has uploaded the certificate granted to the officer-in-charge of Liluah Police Station in Howrah district by the commissioner of Howrah city police and claimed that it happens only in West Bengal that the "government functionaries pat the back of anyone for being involved in unethical activities".

"I wonder if the Mamata Police Officers have mirrors at their homes ! It's understandable when someone does something inappropriate due to professional reasons. They may be scared of any action against them due to insubordination, if they don't carry out orders which are actually politically implicit in nature. But to brag about it brazenly, without having any bearing on their conscience is just incredible," the tweeted.

When the entire country knows how the panchayat elections were conducted in the state, Adhikari said it is most unfortunate the higher officials of the state police department are patting themselves by distributing certificates of appreciation for their "performance" in the panchayat polls.

